Dr. Mammen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Mammen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Mammen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Mammen works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 550-0100
Monday 7:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Johns Hopkins University
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 550-4229
1830 E Monument St Ste 333, Baltimore, MD 21287
(410) 955-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mammen was extremely thorough and took a long time to explain what is happening and what medicine can correct it. Would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Mammen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1982742219
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mammen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mammen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mammen works at
Dr. Mammen has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mammen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.