Dr. Jennifer Marino, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Marino, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
Family Dental at Lakeside Village1375 Town Center Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 275-3365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We're now retired and doing a great deal of traveling. However I still plan my dental appointments when we're in Florida because I appreciate Dr. Marino and the staff so much!
About Dr. Jennifer Marino, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.