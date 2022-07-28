Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD
Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
Dr. Marti works at
Dr. Marti's Office Locations
Methodist Breast & Endocrine Surgery263 7th Ave Ste 4H, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Mount Sinai Union Square Breast Surgery10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Staff was so pleasant any fear u had before u got to Drs office they helped eased it cause they were so pleasant in know their work iam verry pleased with Presbyterian in Manhattan I would recommend anyone to came here 4shore
About Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marti accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marti works at
Dr. Marti has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marti speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Marti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marti.
