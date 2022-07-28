See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD

Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr

Dr. Marti works at Breast & Endocrine Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Marti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Breast & Endocrine Surgery
    263 7th Ave Ste 4H, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Union Square Breast Surgery
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Stephanie Reese — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447409560
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
    • New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Marti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marti has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Marti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

