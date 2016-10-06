Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Nashville Skin2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ive been seeing Dr. Martin for 4 years now. Their green hills office is very busy and at my last visit my appointment was 30 minutes late. Dr. Martin sincerely apologized for the wait and during my appointment she gave me her full attention and went out of her way to answer all my questions. This is a busy practice but the wait is worth the quality of a Dr who is thorough, caring, and empathetic.
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.