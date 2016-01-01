Dr. Jennifer Martin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Martin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Martin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pleasant Hill, CA. They completed their residency with Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Jennifer L. Martin, DDS401 Gregory Ln Ste 226, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 214-0846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. Jennifer Martin, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1760586143
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health &amp; Science University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
524 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.