Overview

Dr. Jennifer Marx, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Marx works at BayCare Medical Group Primary Care in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.