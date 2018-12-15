Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCallum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD
Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. McCallum works at
Dr. McCallum's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a Lupus patient. I’ve had lupus for over 25 years. I saw her for the first time in October… I had all my medical records sent to her from my previous rheumatologist in Chapel Hill North Carolina was in need of a re-classed infusion and she did everything she could to have me get it done that same day I was there so I didn’t have to come back! I was happy with my visit. We will see how my second visit goes whenever I need her.
About Dr. Jennifer McCallum, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1760695944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCallum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCallum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCallum has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCallum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallum.
