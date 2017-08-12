Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD
Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCullen's Office Locations
Ob/Gyn Women's Centre of Lakewood Ranch8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 240, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-3008Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCullen is a godsend. Seriously. She may well have saved my life. She goes above and beyond in her care for patients. I had a difficult surgery after a horrific personal tragedy. She came in to do rounds even on her days off. She was so comforting and caring. She is highly intelligent and well trained. She listens to the patient and stays up to date on emerging techniques and technology. The patient comes first. You are in excellent hands. Her staff are great as well. I trust them implicitly
About Dr. Jennifer McCullen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Tufts University School of Medicine
