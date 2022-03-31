See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO

Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. McDonald works at West County Women's Healthcare in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West County Women's Healthcare
    111 Saint Lukes Center Dr # 44B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • St. Luke's Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2022
    I went to many doctors trying to get help with my problem, I was referred to her by a mutual patient, made an appointment with Dr. McDonald & she was phenomenal, she helped me in way I can't even put into words. She that great!
    Timiko Sheppard — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO
    About Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376641886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Johns Mercy Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer McDonald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at West County Women's Healthcare in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

