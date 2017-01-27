Overview of Dr. Jennifer McHugh, MD

Dr. Jennifer McHugh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. McHugh works at Advocare Laurel Pediatrics in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.