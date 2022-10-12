See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD

Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McKay works at KOINONIA FAMILY SERVICES in Reno, NV with other offices in Fallon, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKay's Office Locations

    Koinonia Foster Homes Inc.
    1050 Bible Way, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 826-3774
    141 Keddie St, Fallon, NV 89406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 423-7141

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Eddie — Oct 12, 2022
About Dr. Jennifer McKay, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225046675
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
