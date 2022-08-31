Overview

Dr. Jennifer McNeil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. McNeil works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.