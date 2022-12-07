See All Psychiatrists in Covington, KY
Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Covington, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD

Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, KY. 

Dr. McPhee works at Healthpoint Family Care-Bellevue Center in Covington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McPhee's Office Locations

    Healthpoint Family Care
    1401 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 655-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    This woman is a miracle worker I’m telling you. I have never met another doctor that is as attentive understanding non-judgmental and truly pure of heart when it comes to my health care as she is. She is dedicated to her work and will never let you feel alone or isolated no matter what’s going on in your life because she’ll remind you that you at least have her rooting for your success at the finish line. And in my book that’s a good enough of a reason for me to keep on living. One quality person beats a million dishonest ones. All doctors have to do to make a difference in the world is actually CARE about their patients individually in their own unique way and to put their heart into their job to say the least, compassion works wonders if you let it do what it does best! People can tell if your heart isn’t in the right place. With this Doc, it IS 100%. If you need a Dr who can work small miracles for you regularly, give her a call. She may very well save your life like she did mine.
    About Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831551969
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer McPhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPhee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPhee works at Healthpoint Family Care-Bellevue Center in Covington, KY. View the full address on Dr. McPhee’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

