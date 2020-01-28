Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD
Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Dent Neurologic Institute
Dr. McVige's Office Locations
-
1
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
-
2
DENT Neurologic Institute200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
A BIG thank you to Dr McVige! We have been taking our daughter to her for the past year for encephalopathy issues. Although we still don’t have answers she continues to work with us. Dr McVige takes the time to listen and is kind and caring.
About Dr. Jennifer McVige, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Swahili
- 1649596495
Education & Certifications
- Dent Neurologic Institute
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McVige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McVige accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McVige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McVige has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McVige on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McVige speaks Swahili.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McVige. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVige.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McVige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.