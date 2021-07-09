Overview of Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD

Dr. Jennifer Mehdizadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Mehdizadeh works at San Fernando Valley Urological Associates in West Hills, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.