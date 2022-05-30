Overview of Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD

Dr. Jennifer Merritt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.



Dr. Merritt works at Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.