Overview of Dr. Jennifer Messinger, MD

Dr. Jennifer Messinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Messinger works at OB-Gyn Associates of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.