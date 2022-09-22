Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meyer is super! Everything you want your doctor to be - caring, easy to talk to, thorough, and very, very smart. Runs a nice office, great staff, always on time, but spends whatever time is needed. I think she allows enough time for each appointment so that’s she’s never rushed. A plus - has a great personality, good sense of humor. I couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295712768
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
