Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Consultants3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 120D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Jennifer Meyer is completely wonderful. She takes time to answer all questions and gives practical advice. She is thorough. However, the triage nurses are extremely patronizing. I have been a nurse on a medical floor, in the MICU, and the OR. I have taken masters level biology, genetics, pathology, and anatomy courses. When I have (humbly) asked questions about my condition or lab tests, they try to make me feel stupid, and have sometimes informed me incorrectly. I've almost switched MDs
About Dr. Jennifer Meyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699891622
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.