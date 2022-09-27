Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD
Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miles-Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miles-Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles-Thomas?
Once again, I had a great experience at Urology of Virginia at Clearfield, I went in for a recheck and Dr. Miles-Thomas was my Doctor. She was fantastic. Very nice, very informative, was patient and listened. Wonderful Doctor. Just Great! The office staff was great, the efficiency was 100%
About Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336299494
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles-Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles-Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles-Thomas works at
Dr. Miles-Thomas has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles-Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles-Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.