Overview of Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD

Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miles-Thomas works at Urology of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.