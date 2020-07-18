Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Idaho Sports Medicine Institute1188 W UNIVERSITY DR, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 336-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jenn has been my Ortho since 2004. There is no one I trust more with my ortho health than Dr. Miller! She's attentive, personable, caring Professional and thorough. She's the only one who will do my knee replacement next summer.
About Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Congress Sports Medicine and Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
