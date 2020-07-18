Overview of Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD

Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Idaho Sports Medicine Institute in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.