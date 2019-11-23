Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
UF Health Pediatric Specialties - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 2, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Miller when my son was 3. She has had to learn all about POMC because it’s even more rare than all the other rare diseases she has dealt with before. She is a superb listener and such an encouragement.
About Dr. Jennifer Miller, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp - U Fla
- Univ Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
