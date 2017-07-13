See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Babylon, NY
Dr. Jennifer Mingione, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (16)
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Mingione, MD

Dr. Jennifer Mingione, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. 

Dr. Mingione works at Jennifer N Mingione MD in West Babylon, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mingione's Office Locations

    Jennifer Mingione Mdpc
    46 Great East Neck Rd, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 321-9322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Mingione?

    Jul 13, 2017
    First off I thought the Medical Assistant who scheduled my appointment was AMAZING!!! She was polite and friendly and made me feel right at home as soon as I walked in. Dr.Mingione was referred to me by a friend because I could not find a Dr. who took my ins. Dr Mingione was kind and gave me a very good physical. She was patient and went over all my options with me. I would highly recommend!
    Michelle in NY — Jul 13, 2017
    About Dr. Jennifer Mingione, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982786687
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mingione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mingione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mingione works at Jennifer N Mingione MD in West Babylon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mingione’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mingione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mingione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mingione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mingione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

