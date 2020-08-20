Dr. Jennifer Minkovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Minkovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Minkovich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richboro, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
MMJ Advocate Doc851 Bustleton Pike Unit 18, Richboro, PA 18954 Directions (267) 401-4216
Super friendly and personable. Loved interacting with her; it was a comfortable and safe conversation, and I left our appointment feeling validated and more than satisfied. Would recommend her to anyone!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619383460
- NIH - Primary Care Champions Fellowship
- Aria Health
- St Joseph's Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Obesity Medicine
Dr. Minkovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.