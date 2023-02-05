Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moliterno Gunel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Moliterno Gunel's Office Locations
State of Connecticut Biodosimetry Laboratory15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
While on vacation, a freak fall brought me to the ER where a CT scan showed I had a mass on my brain. Sobering and stunning news. I was blessed to be brought to Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel. An MRI confirmed I had what was considered a possible meningioma, measuring on the smaller side of medium. My tumor was considered an "eloquent tumor" possibly putting pressure on the motor and sensory regions. Dr. Moliterno was not only professional and beyond knowledgeable of what was going on with my tumor, but was so compassionate and understanding regarding my fears. She took the time to slowly review the findings and the process for removing the tumor. Dr. Moliterno answered all of my questions and made sure I truly understood the process and my options before we left her office. Her team was in constant contact and available for any and all questions. Two weeks ago, Dr. Moliterno successsfully removed my nugget!! I will forever be grateful to Dr. Moliterno and her team. The Best! Period.
About Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205010261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
