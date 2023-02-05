See All Neurosurgeons in New Haven, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (91)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD

Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Moliterno Gunel works at Yale University Dermatopatholgy in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Hartford Healthcare
Dr. Moliterno Gunel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    State of Connecticut Biodosimetry Laboratory
    15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Brain Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 05, 2023
    While on vacation, a freak fall brought me to the ER where a CT scan showed I had a mass on my brain. Sobering and stunning news. I was blessed to be brought to Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel. An MRI confirmed I had what was considered a possible meningioma, measuring on the smaller side of medium. My tumor was considered an "eloquent tumor" possibly putting pressure on the motor and sensory regions. Dr. Moliterno was not only professional and beyond knowledgeable of what was going on with my tumor, but was so compassionate and understanding regarding my fears. She took the time to slowly review the findings and the process for removing the tumor. Dr. Moliterno answered all of my questions and made sure I truly understood the process and my options before we left her office. Her team was in constant contact and available for any and all questions. Two weeks ago, Dr. Moliterno successsfully removed my nugget!! I will forever be grateful to Dr. Moliterno and her team. The Best! Period.
    Helen Wiess — Feb 05, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Moliterno Gunel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205010261
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
