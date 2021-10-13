Dr. Jennifer Monroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Monroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Monroy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Iron County Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City, St. Luke's Hospital and Washington County Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 996-8670
- 2 10 Barnes West Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8670
-
3
Center for Advanced Medicine South5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 996-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Iron County Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Monroy while living in St Louis, 2019-2020. She looks closely and carefully at all issues- really treated me as an individual. She listens, and I found that the tests and care she recommended made a great deal of difference in the quality of my life. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Monroy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Allergy & Immunology
