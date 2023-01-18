Dr. Jennifer Moreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Moreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Moreira, MD
Dr. Jennifer Moreira, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Moreira works at
Dr. Moreira's Office Locations
ThriveOB and Women's Wellness27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 120, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 277-0500Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy to have a new go to gynecologist. I went for my annual exam as a new patient and I was so surprised with the amount of time she gave me. She listened to my issues and has started me on medication for my issues. She’s amazing!
About Dr. Jennifer Moreira, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760700280
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreira has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.
