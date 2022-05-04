Dr. Jennifer Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Morris, MD
Dr. Jennifer Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Counseling Compliance & Resolution Services of Oklahoma2000 Sonoma Park Dr, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morris has been absolutely fantastic to work with! I've been receiving psychiatric treatment for the last 20 years and trust Dr. Morris the most of everyone I've seen in that time. She's up-to-date on best practices and medication options. My only gripe is that the office staff gets overwhelmed at times, though the Kareo portal has helped a lot.
About Dr. Jennifer Morris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
