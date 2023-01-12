See All General Dentists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Red Bank, NJ. 

Dr. Morrison works at Morrison Orthodontics in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Morrison Orthodontics
    49 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3483
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
LASIK
Osteoporosis
Back Pain
LASIK
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?

    Jan 12, 2023
    Just started visiting. She is a star! Will be back again.
    Lesley — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morrison to family and friends

    Dr. Morrison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morrison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS.

    About Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851672125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison works at Morrison Orthodontics in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Morrison’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Morrison, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.