Dr. Jennifer Moses, MD
Dr. Jennifer Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Southern Womens Health Pllc1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Moses was recommended by a coworker. I was very comfortable in her care. She makes your health easy to understand. The staff was friendly and kind. I moved to another state and I have yet to find a provider who compares to her. I am thinking of commuting to Ms to continue my care with Dr Moses. Love it here.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umc University Med Pavilion
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
