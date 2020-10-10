Dr. Jennifer Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Moss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Platte Valley Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
1
Jennifer Moss10001 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 252-4442
2
RMG Brighton (Satellite office)1610 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 2230, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 388-6874Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Brighton Office1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 310, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 252-4442
4
RMG Westminster14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 252-4442Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
5
Drs Anouna Mehta Weiner4500 E 9th Ave Ste 560, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-6874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
In short, Dr. Moss is a brilliant physician. She is busy, as all excellent physicians are, but her brain is wired to listen, take notes, pull out the key symptoms and trends then work out a diagnostic and treatment plan. I had been to a few GI consultants by the time I arrived at her office with little faith in getting proper help but she quickly demonstrated her brilliance. She recognized the symptoms of POTS, got me the right testing and care. I left the country for a few years and returned to her practice in 2020 to find her even more brilliant than before. She is attentive, shows compassion and has a sense of humor. My only complaint is that she isn't my Doctor for everything as I think she has the makings of an excellent Holistic care Physician. If you are fortunate to have Dr. Moss as your specialist, arrive with clear, concise notes about your condition - then trust in her. She is a master of her craft.
About Dr. Jennifer Moss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265690374
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
