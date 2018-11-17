Overview

Dr. Jennifer Muhly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Muhly works at Gambro Healthcare - Washington PA in Washington, PA with other offices in Fredericktown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.