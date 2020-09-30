Overview of Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD

Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from Loyola University - Maywood IL and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Lowcountry Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.