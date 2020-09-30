Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from Loyola University - Maywood IL and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 567-1299
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Well organized, so kind, considers and offers options, is a specialist who really looks at the whole person. Listens, really !
About Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial - Chicago IL
- Loyola Medical Center - Maywood IL
- Loyola University - Maywood IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.