Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Indian Crest Pediatrics9035 Wadsworth Pkwy Ste 3000, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (720) 764-6182Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Focus on Kids5920 S Estes St Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0181
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We've been going to Dr Murphy since my daughter was born. My sister actually brought both of my nieces to her as well when they were little. She's done a great job caring for our daughter and always takes time to answer questions and have a conversation about things. My daughter is always comfortable going here and the staff are just super friendly.
About Dr. Jennifer Murphy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
