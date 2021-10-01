Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD
Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Women's Healthcare Associates, LLC9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 734-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982614970
Education & Certifications
- Or Hlth Sci Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology Regions Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- St Paul Ramsey Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.