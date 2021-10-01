Overview of Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD

Dr. Jennifer Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Murray works at Women's Healthcare Associates, LLC - Peterkort North in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.