Overview of Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD

Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Forth Worth Hospitals Program



Dr. Mushtaler works at Capital Ob/Gyn Associates of Texas in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.