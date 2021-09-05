Dr. Namazy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Center|Presbyterian Hospital|Scripps Clinic
Dr. Namazy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 660-1816
-
2
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 320, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-1212
-
3
Scripps Clinic7565 Mission Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2900
-
4
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9765Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Namazy?
We love Dr. Namazy! My kids started seeing her since they were little, one is now starting college. We highly recommend her. Her staff is also great.
About Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831160019
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Presbyterian Hospital|Scripps Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namazy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namazy works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Namazy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namazy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namazy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namazy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.