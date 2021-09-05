See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Center|Presbyterian Hospital|Scripps Clinic

Dr. Namazy works at La Jolla Office in La Mesa, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic
    10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 660-1816
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 320, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-1212
    Scripps Clinic
    7565 Mission Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 245-2900
    Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9765
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Angioedema
Itchy Skin
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Angioedema
Itchy Skin
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Common Cold
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Emphysema
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Intertrigo
Lactose Intolerance
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Penicillin Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sulfonamide Allergy
Testicular Dysfunction
Tonsillitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Namazy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831160019
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center|Presbyterian Hospital|Scripps Clinic
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namazy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Namazy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namazy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namazy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namazy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

