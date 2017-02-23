Overview of Dr. Jennifer Neilsen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Neilsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Neilsen works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Gestational Diabetes and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.