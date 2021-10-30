Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD
Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller works at
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller's Office Locations
-
1
Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN395 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller?
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller and her staff are incredible. Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller is not only exceptional and top notch in her clinical abilities but she provides the kind of care people deserve but don’t always receive. She is kind, compassionate, and treats you like family. She goes out of her way to take the time you need from her, and approaches every happy or sad situation the way she would if you were long time friends. I have never felt more confident in a health care provider and have never trusted someone so much with my health and the health of my unborn child. I know she makes the best decisions medically for me and helps guide me into making the best decisions for myself. I am so grateful to have her care and would never go to anyone else.
About Dr. Jennifer Nemunaitis-Keller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184645384
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller works at
Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemunaitis-Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.