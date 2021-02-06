See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (52)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Advantage Womens Care in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Women's Care
    19740 INTERSTATE 45, Spring, TX 77373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 537-5556
  2. 2
    North Houston Family Medicine
    25312 Interstate 45 Ste A, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 367-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Nguyen is the most amazing doctor that anyone can ask for. I have been with her for 13 years. She delivered all 8 of my children. Dr. Nguyen has literally been at my every beck and call, and that speaks volumes for a doctor because most doctors aren't that supportive. She is so patient with me and all my requests, and I'm not the easiest patient to deal with especially since I'm a Registered Nurse. I wouldn't trust my care to anyone else. I even choose my insurance according to the plans that she accepts. I highly recommend Dr. Nguyen to anyone not just for pregnant women, but anyone that has gynecologic needs. If I could give 100 stars I would!!!! Thank you Dr. Nguyen for the loving care that you provide there should be more doctors like you!!!!!
    — Feb 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053330126
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Health Center
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Advantage Womens Care in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

