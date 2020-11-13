Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology7101 Guilford Dr Ste 105, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (855) 314-1425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Washington Dermatology Center - Rockville6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (855) 314-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Great
About Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1851585384
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.