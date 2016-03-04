Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
Sincera Reproductive Medicine1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
I have been seeing Dr. Nichols since June 2015. I went to her because of severe pain I experienced during my menstrual cycle and was trying to conceive. She figured out the pain and I was able to conceive after a small procedure. I've never felt more comfortable going to Dr. Nichols. I love her staff as well! They made my stressful experience so much easier to handle. I would highly recommend her whether you're trying to conceive or want to be pain free from your cycle. She is the best!
About Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1659582724
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.