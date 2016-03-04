See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Nichols works at Athena OB/GYN in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Mar 04, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Nichols since June 2015. I went to her because of severe pain I experienced during my menstrual cycle and was trying to conceive. She figured out the pain and I was able to conceive after a small procedure. I've never felt more comfortable going to Dr. Nichols. I love her staff as well! They made my stressful experience so much easier to handle. I would highly recommend her whether you're trying to conceive or want to be pain free from your cycle. She is the best!
    Lauren in Ivyland, PA — Mar 04, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1659582724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Nichols, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

