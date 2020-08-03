Overview of Dr. Jennifer Nichols, MD

Dr. Jennifer Nichols, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Nichols works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.