Dr. Jennifer Northridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Northridge, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Northridge works at
Adolescent Medicine30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 380-3507MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Very nice, knowledgeable and caring doctor!
- Pediatric Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003132853
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Northridge accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northridge works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Northridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northridge.
