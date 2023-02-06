Dr. Jennifer Nowasielski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowasielski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Nowasielski, DO
Dr. Jennifer Nowasielski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Great Lakes OB30051 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 558-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Been seeing her for years. She’s the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790991909
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Nowasielski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowasielski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowasielski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowasielski has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowasielski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowasielski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowasielski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowasielski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowasielski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.