Dr. Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD
Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Brien's Office Locations
Horsham Pediatrics Associates, PC405 Caredean Dr Ste J, Horsham, PA 19044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Dr. O'Brien is intelligent, professional and always compassionate. She never makes you feel silly or stupid for being concerned and will answer any question you have about your child. I highly recommend Dr. O'Brien and wish more doctors were like her.
About Dr. Jennifer Brien, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1609876275
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hosp Chldn
- St Christopher's Hosp Chldn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
