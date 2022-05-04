Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD

Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Ogilvie works at NYU Endocrine Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.