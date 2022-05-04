Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogilvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7710Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
There have been two amazing surgeons in my lifetime of more than 10 surgeries. Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie is one of them. She is not the cold, distant surgeon who's just focusing on using her skill and lives to operate before making a referral and moving on to the next surgery. She is a warm, patient, compassionate, empathetic human-being combined with exceptional surgical skill. From the first appointment with her RN/Scheduling Coordinator you enter into an environment that is extremely supportive. Dr. Ogilvie creates a safety net that surrounds you, along with checks and balances. You are literally encased in an extremely supportive environment with no gatekeepers. Dr. Ogilvie and her team are available beyond 9 AM - 5 PM prior to and after. While this might be too much information, it might assist you, the reviewer, in understanding my condition: A significant mass growing downward from my thyroid, which was dangerously close to my vocal cord and aorta and carotid arteries, my esophagus a
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Dr. Ogilvie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogilvie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogilvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogilvie works at
Dr. Ogilvie has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvie.
