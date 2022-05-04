See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD

Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Ogilvie works at NYU Endocrine Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogilvie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7710
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    There have been two amazing surgeons in my lifetime of more than 10 surgeries. Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie is one of them. She is not the cold, distant surgeon who's just focusing on using her skill and lives to operate before making a referral and moving on to the next surgery. She is a warm, patient, compassionate, empathetic human-being combined with exceptional surgical skill. From the first appointment with her RN/Scheduling Coordinator you enter into an environment that is extremely supportive. Dr. Ogilvie creates a safety net that surrounds you, along with checks and balances. You are literally encased in an extremely supportive environment with no gatekeepers. Dr. Ogilvie and her team are available beyond 9 AM - 5 PM prior to and after. While this might be too much information, it might assist you, the reviewer, in understanding my condition: A significant mass growing downward from my thyroid, which was dangerously close to my vocal cord and aorta and carotid arteries, my esophagus a
    Surgery 4/2022 — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225003916
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ogilvie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogilvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogilvie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogilvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogilvie works at NYU Endocrine Surgery Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ogilvie’s profile.

    Dr. Ogilvie has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogilvie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogilvie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

