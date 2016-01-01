Overview

Dr. Jennifer Obi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Obi works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

