Dr. Jennifer Olbum, DO

Ophthalmology
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Olbum, DO

Dr. Jennifer Olbum, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rostraver Township, PA. 

Dr. Olbum works at The Orthopedic Group in Rostraver Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olbum's Office Locations

    Belle Vernon
    800 Plaza Dr Ste 400, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 (724) 929-5512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sanford Broadway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
B-Scan Ultrasound

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Olbum, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659373876
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Olbum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olbum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olbum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olbum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Olbum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olbum works at The Orthopedic Group in Rostraver Township, PA. View the full address on Dr. Olbum’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olbum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olbum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olbum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olbum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
