Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD
Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. O'Shea's Office Locations
Greater Lowell Pediatrics of Lowell33 Bartlett St Ste 305, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 452-2200
Greater Lowell Pediatrics of Westford506 Groton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 392-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For the last 3 plus years, Dr. O’Shea has been our family’s pediatrician. We have three children (ages 2, 4 & 7). We’ve had many talented & extremely well-qualified doctors & specialists in our lives, and Dr. O’Shea truly stands out. Her medical knowledge, bedside manner, communication skills, accessibility & professionalism are incredible. We travel a bit further just to see her!
About Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942264387
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Nat MC-Geo Wash U
- Childrens National Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Pediatrics
