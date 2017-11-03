Overview of Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD

Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. O'Shea works at Greater Lowell Pediatrics in Lowell, MA with other offices in Westford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.