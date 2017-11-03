See All Pediatricians in Lowell, MA
Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD

Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. O'Shea works at Greater Lowell Pediatrics in Lowell, MA with other offices in Westford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Lowell Pediatrics of Lowell
    33 Bartlett St Ste 305, Lowell, MA 01852 (978) 452-2200
  2. 2
    Greater Lowell Pediatrics of Westford
    506 Groton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 (978) 392-2200

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Nov 03, 2017
    For the last 3 plus years, Dr. O’Shea has been our family’s pediatrician. We have three children (ages 2, 4 & 7). We’ve had many talented & extremely well-qualified doctors & specialists in our lives, and Dr. O’Shea truly stands out. Her medical knowledge, bedside manner, communication skills, accessibility & professionalism are incredible. We travel a bit further just to see her!
    S T — Nov 03, 2017
    About Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1942264387
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Nat MC-Geo Wash U
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

